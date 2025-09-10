Lagos Plans To Mitigate Transportation Gridlock

The Lagos State Government says it aims to reduce gridlock and enhance transportation options for residents.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said this during the Public Policy Engagement Session with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Traffic Management and Transportation, in Ikeja yesterday.

The engagement was at the instance of the Policy Analysis, Monitoring and Evaluation (PAME) Department of the Cabinet Office. Salu-Hundeyin was represented by Mr Kehinde Gbajumo, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Government Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Cabinet Office.

She said the engagement aimed to critically analyse and evaluate the impacts/ outcomes of government policies to ensure their objectives were achieved.

She stated that the meeting aims to refine government policies and programmes using data-driven insights and recommendations.

The SSG said the report from the engagement would be compiled and forwarded to all MDAs for further review and policy adjustments toward improving the transportation experience for residents.