Lagos, P’Harcourt Benefit From AI-Driven Air Quality Project

A groundbreaking initiative aimed at tackling urban air pollution in Lagos and Port Harcourt has commenced with the deployment of low-cost sensors (LCS) and artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor fine particulate matter (PM2.5) along major transport corridors.

The 18-month project, titled “PM2.5 Monitoring and Policy Recommendations for Lagos and Port Harcourt Transport Systems Using Low-Cost Sensors and Artificial Intelligence,” officially began on February 1, 2025. It is funded by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), a global leader in energy and environmental policy innovation.

PM2.5 refers to tiny airborne particles that penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, contributing significantly to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. With Nigeria’s limited air quality monitoring infrastructure, the project represents a critical intervention to support data-driven environmental health and urban transport policies.

According to Dr. Rose Alani, Project Lead and Associate Professor of Environmental Chemistry at the University of Lagos, the initiative is designed to address a long-standing data gap. She explained that policymakers have had to make decisions without clear data on pollution from urban transport systems, and this project aims to reverse that, beginning with Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The project aims to increase access to reliable air quality data specifically tied to transport emissions in both cities. It also seeks to use AI to predict future trends in PM2.5 emissions, establish a baseline of transport-related air pollution, identify opportunities to address national air quality data gaps, and share findings to raise awareness and guide stakeholders.

Fifteen low-cost sensors will be deployed during the course of the project—ten in Lagos and five in Port Harcourt. The initiative involves continuous monitoring of PM2.5 levels for 12 months along major transport routes. AI will be used to analyse the data, forecast pollution trends, and generate insights to guide policy. In addition, open-access data tools will be developed to ensure transparency and enhance public engagement.

Lagos, as Africa’s largest megacity, struggles with heavy vehicular traffic and transport emissions, while Port Harcourt faces unique challenges, including industrial pollution and black carbon from oil-related activities. These factors make both cities prime locations for such an air quality intervention.

Prof. Vincent Weli, Director of Weather Forecasting Services at NiMet Abuja and Professor of Atmospheric Science at the University of Port Harcourt, noted that Port Harcourt’s compounded air quality problems require science-backed solutions. He said the project will help establish a clear pollution baseline for the city and support tailored regulatory strategies.

Dr. Davies Rene Segera, an AI and environmental data expert from the University of Nairobi, emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence to revolutionize air quality management in Nigeria. He explained that AI enables forecasting based on traffic volume, weather patterns, and urban development, thereby promoting proactive rather than reactive policy responses.

In Lagos, stakeholders have expressed optimism about the project’s potential impact. Dr. Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), said the agency is committed to translating environmental data into meaningful regulatory outcomes. With access to localized, real-time data, he noted, it will be easier to advocate for cleaner and safer transport systems.

Mr. Abdul Muizz Ogbara, Research and Evaluation Specialist at the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), echoed this view. He said the project aligns with LAMATA’s efforts to build a more efficient and sustainable urban transport network, stressing the importance of evidence-based decision-making.

Beyond Lagos and Port Harcourt, the project also seeks to build national capacity by mapping current air quality monitoring efforts across Nigeria. A national report will be developed to guide future investments and improve coordination.

Richard Sserunjogi of the AirQo team, which is providing technical support and overseeing data platform development, described the project as a model for how data science and environmental research can converge to tackle urgent public health challenges. He added that the team is committed to making the data both accessible and impactful.

Supporting the project on the ground is PhD student Nnanna Onyema, who is involved in data collection and analysis.

He described his participation as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a cleaner, healthier future for Nigerian cities while gaining valuable experience in research and community impact.

