Award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has shared an emotional reflection on what it means to perform in his home city, Lagos.

Describing the experience as unmatched compared to any other stage around the world, the DMW boss said he feels a unique bond with fans.

The 33-year-old singer made this disclosure in a recent post shared on his verified X handle.

According to the Afrobeats singer, while performing his 2025 hit single “With You” featuring Omah Lay has been electrifying across different continents, the energy in Lagos stands in a class of its own.

Davido explained that global audiences have embraced the song with enthusiasm, but there is something deeply personal about delivering it to Nigerian fans who have followed his journey from the very beginning.

He, however said, nothing compares to performing the track live worldwide, yet the atmosphere “Hits differently” when he is on stage in Lagos.

He made this remark shortly after Davido wrapped up the African leg of his “5ive” album tour.

The tour saw him perform to massive crowds across several countries and Nigerian cities, drawing millions of fans and reaffirming his influence on the continent’s music scene.

Within Nigeria alone, the singer thrilled audiences in states such as Rivers, Abuja, Oyo, Imo, and Lagos.

He concluded the tour earlier this month with a grand homecoming concert in Lagos, a show many fans described as emotional and high-energy.

The Lagos finale not only marked the end of the 5ive tour but also served as a celebration of Davido’s enduring connection with his roots.

Over the years, Davido has consistently highlighted the importance of home support in shaping his career, and his latest comments further underline the deep connection he shares with Lagos and Nigeria at large.

For the superstar, global fame may come with international applause, but the love from home remains irreplaceable.