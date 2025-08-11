He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to come to their aid, describing what they received monthly as meagre.

Speaking to the protesters, the Liaison Officer of PTAD, Cashmir Audu, calmed the nerves of the protesters, saying the President had ordered the payment of a N32,000 increment.

“It is the civil right of pensioners to protest anytime. We have repeatedly said that the N32,000 was approved last year, but unfortunately, we don’t have funds.”