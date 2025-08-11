Retirees under the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), on Monday, took to the streets to protest over their unpaid entitlements, 35 months of pension arrears, and non-payment of N35,000 palliative.

New Telegraph reports that the protesters, who were led by the Chairman of the Coalition of the Federal Pensioners, Lagos Chapter, Mukaila Ogunbote, carried placards reading “PTAD is all about you, stop selection” and “No ₦32,000 increment.”

Ogunbote said the delay in rolling out the increase has pushed many retirees “to the brink of survival.” He also urged the federal government to act and accused the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, of obstructing payments, saying the minister “should give us our money.”

READ ALSO

He urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to come to their aid, describing what they received monthly as meagre. Speaking to the protesters, the Liaison Officer of PTAD, Cashmir Audu, calmed the nerves of the protesters, saying the President had ordered the payment of a N32,000 increment. “It is the civil right of pensioners to protest anytime. We have repeatedly said that the N32,000 was approved last year, but unfortunately, we don’t have funds.”