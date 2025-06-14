Lagos PDP Undeterred By Jandor’s Defection, Says Aivoji

Share

The Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Aivoji, has said that the party remains unfazed by the defection of Mr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his associates.

Speaking to journalists in Ikeja, Lagos, Aivoji described the defection as a relief, claiming that neither Jandor nor the former State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Amode, made any meaningful contributions to the party during the last general elections.

He dismissed as baseless and unfortunate the claim by the defectors that the PDP in Lagos had collapsed its structures into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) following their departure.

“The PDP in Lagos remains intact. We still have our executive committees across all 245 wards, the 20 Local Government Areas, and the state executive committee,” Aivoji said.

He challenged the defectors to present evidence of any tangible input they made to the party, alleging that their loyalty had always been questionable and accusing them of acting as moles for the APC.

Aivoji further emphasized that all zonal officers from the state, the Acting National Secretary, current and former members of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), and other key stakeholders remain active and committed to the party’s growth and repositioning in Lagos.

He described the claim that PDP structures had been collapsed into the APC as “mischievous and misleading,” and called on party members and the general public to disregard such narratives.

“Our members should remain resolute. The PDP is still strong and committed to its goal of reclaiming its place in Lagos politics,” Aivoji assured.

Share