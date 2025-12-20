Lagos PDP Searches For Relevance Amid Party Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is grappling with the challenge of redefining its relevance amid deepening internal crises that continue to weaken the party’s structure and public appeal. Once considered a formidable opposition force in the state, the Lagos PDP has in recent years been plagued by leadership tussles, factional disputes and protracted legal battles.

These internal conflicts have not only stalled effective mobilisation but have also alienated grassroots members and weakened the party’s capacity to present a united front during elections.

The crisis has also affected the party’s electoral fortunes. Repeated losses at the governorship, legislative and local council elections have raised questions among members and political observers about the PDP’s strategic direction and ability to compete with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Party stakeholders argued that the absence of internal cohesion and a clear ideological focus has made it difficult for the PDP to articulate a compelling alternative to the electorate.

Many believe that without urgent reconciliation and internal reforms, the party risks further marginalisation in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.

There are also concerns over the erosion of public confidence, as prolonged disputes have projected the party as disorganised and divided. Some party elders have therefore called for sincere dialogue, transparent leadership processes and renewed engagement with the grassroots as critical steps toward rebuilding trust.

As the PDP looks ahead to future elections, analysts said its survival and relevance in Lagos will depend largely on its ability to resolve internal crises, rebuild party unity and reposition itself as a credible opposition capable of addressing the socio-economic concerns of residents.

Whether the Lagos PDP can overcome its internal challenges and reclaim political relevance remains an open question, but many agree that time is fast running out for decisive action.

Lagos PDP will survive — Aivoji

However, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Aivoji, expressed confidence that the party will overcome its current internal challenges and remain relevant in the state’s political landscape.

Aivoji, who spoke against the backdrop of the lingering crisis rocking the Lagos PDP, said that the party’s survival was not in doubt, stressing that internal disagreements are not peculiar to the PDP but common to all political parties.

According to him, the present challenges should be seen as a phase that would ultimately strengthen the party, rather than weaken it.

“The Lagos PDP will survive. What we are experiencing today is part of the growth process of any political organisation. No party is completely free of crisis,” he said.

He noted that the PDP still has a solid structure, committed members and a strong support base across the state, adding that the party’s core values remain intact despite internal disagreements. Aivoji urged party leaders and members to place collective interest above personal ambitions, calling for dialogue, reconciliation and unity to reposition the party ahead of future elections. He also expressed optimism that ongoing efforts at the national and state levels would lead to the resolution of the crisis, saying that the PDP has the internal mechanisms to address its challenges.

“The PDP has survived worse situations in the past and emerged stronger. Lagos will not be an exception,” he added. He further called on party faithful not to lose hope, but to remain steadfast and continue mobilising at the grassroots, stressing that a united PDP would once again present a credible alternative to the ruling party in Lagos State. Aivoji maintained that with renewed commitment, internal reforms and genuine reconciliation, the Lagos PDP would bounce back and reclaim its place as a strong opposition force in the state.