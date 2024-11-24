Lagos PDP Rejects Alleged Plans To Impose Seyi Tinubu As Governor

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged moves to of the opposition party to impose Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, as the next governor of Lagos State.

Reacting to the viral news report, the PDP spokesperson, Hakeem Amode, criticized the recent endorsements of Seyi Tinubu by some political group, describing them as attempts to turn governorship into a hereditary role.

This was as the party warned Lagosians to resist any such move, referencing the state’s diverse electorate and Tinubu’s performance in the last presidential election.

READ ALSO:

He said, “Governorship is not a gift. Lagos will not serve him.”

He added that the party would oppose any tactics similar to those allegedly used in past elections in Ondo and Edo states.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that several groups, including the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders and Friends of Seyi Tinubu, have endorsed Seyi Tinubu as a potential successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027.

These groups described him as a visionary leader and capable administrator.

However, criticism has also come from within the APC ranks.

APC chieftain, Joe Igbokwe dismissed the endorsements as distractions, saying “Ruling Lagos is not a job for amateurs.”

Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, urged stakeholders to avoid premature discussions about 2027 and focus on supporting Governor Sanwo-Olu and President Tinubu to advance development in the state.

The Coalition of Lagos Indigenous Youths also opposed the idea of a non-indigene governing Lagos, signaling growing resistance from local groups against perceived political impositions.

Share

Please follow and like us: