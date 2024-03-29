Lagos PDP NASS Candidates Disassociate Selves From Lawsuit Against Party Leaders

…Declares Bode George, Ogunkelu, others as party leaders

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Assembly Candidates Forum in Lagos State has described the lawsuit instituted against party leaders in the state over alleged anti-party activities as mischievous and embarrassing.

Speaking at a press conference, the 2023 Lagos East senatorial candidate, Nicholas Akobada, said the lawsuit is a distraction deliberately caused by some individuals who are known to create more trouble than solution.

Akobada said: “We find it most unfortunate that some acclaimed members of our party instituted a lawsuit against the party’s leadership and State Party Managers and the Forum of Local Government Chairman of PDP Lagos state on allegations of an alleged engagement in anti-parties activities during the conduct of the 2023 general election in Lagos State.

“We, the members of the aforementioned named body hereby disassociate and distance ourselves completely and outrightly from this frivolous lawsuit instituted against the leadership and organs of our party in Lagos and we see it as being mischievous and embarrassing in all its entirety.

“We as a respectable group who stood as candidates in the last general election undoubtedly should know better and hereby say unequivocally that we are not part of the perpetrators, we know nothing about the lawsuits and we will never be part of such that will bring disrepute to respectable leaders and organs of our party.

“Most especially at this time the National body has kick-started a healing and reconciliatory process for all members across the board.

“The mischief and self-serving motives from a group of individuals seem to be borne out of ego-tripping, it’s just a distraction deliberately caused by some individuals in the party who are known to create more trouble to solve another

“We are committed to the constitution of the party that gives room to using internal mechanisms in handling party affairs instead of this disgraceful route.

“We have high regard for the leadership of our party which is also mutual to foster peace, reconciliation and hope for the future of our great party.

“We are aware that there were challenges to the build-up of the 2023 general election and we can only learn from the experience, make amends and work towards a better and most fruitful outing in the future all should know that success is not final, neither is failure fatal but the courage to continue is what counts.”

On his part, the 2023 PDP candidate for Surulere Constituency 1, Bolaji Jeje, said the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, remains the apex leader in the state.

Jeje said: “We equally used this medium to recognize the leaders’ dedication and zest, your wealth of experience towards us was a blessing during the 2023 elections.

“We also unequivocally pass a vote of confidence on our party leadership in Lagos state from the apex leader Chief Olabode George; Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu; Chief Mrs Kofoworola Akerele-Bucknor; Dr Charles Akitoye; Chief Mrs Aduke Maina; and Chief Mrs Onikepo Oshidi, among others to all the Local Government and Wards.

“We, the PDP National Assembly candidates forum Lagos State are committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and compliance with the dictates of our Party’s Constitution as only such can guarantee an enabling and conducive atmosphere for our party to thrive and be successful.”