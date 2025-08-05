Lagos PDP Inaugurates Screening C’ttee For Congresses

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its elders and leaders screening committee ahead of the forthcoming congresses to elect a new state executive committee.

The committee, chaired by former Acting National Secretary of the party, Chief Charles Akitoye, is tasked with screening and selecting the next crop of leaders who will steer the party at the ward, local government, and state levels.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Tuesday, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, described the committee’s assignment as a crucial step in repositioning the party.

“This is the most critical task the party requires to move forward,” George said. “The National Executive Committee has approved the commencement of congresses at ward, local government, and state levels, culminating in the National Convention. Based on past experiences, we decided to begin the process in-house.”

He noted that the elders on the committee are not only party veterans but custodians of its values and vision. “Anyone seeking any position chairman, secretary, or otherwise will be screened by these leaders. This process will reduce acrimony and manipulation, which have plagued the party in the past.”

George likened the exercise to a “mock exam” before the national process begins. “This is about bringing back civility, commitment, loyalty, and dedication to the PDP,” he added. “Aspirants must be thoroughly vetted who you are, what you’ve done, your record before you’re entrusted with the responsibilities of leadership.”

In his remarks, Chief Akitoye described the committee’s task as laying the foundation for the rebirth of the PDP, not just in Lagos but nationwide.

“If we get it right here, other states will be encouraged to adopt our model,” Akitoye said. “Traditionally, the process of selecting party officers has been divisive. Internal conflicts often weaken us ahead of elections. This initiative is designed to prevent that and promote unity.”

He assured party members that the committee would carry out its assignment diligently and with fairness. “With God on our side, we will do our best,” he said.

Other members of the screening committee include Mrs. Onikepo Oshodi, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Chief Aduke Maina, and Dr. Miran Adeniji, among others.