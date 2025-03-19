Lagos PDP Has Learnt Her Lessons From Jandor –Bode George

Share

Chief Bode George has said the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has learnt its lessons from giving its governorship ticket to Abdul-Azeez Adediran (AKA) Jandor in 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Nigeria Info FM programme, DailyDigest yesterday, the former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP said: “Let me state emphatically that he’s good riddance to bad rubbish. He is in perpetual audacious mendacity and he’s a congenital liar.

We stumbled into him through an older person, a responsible, respectable leader who brought him. “Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was in the forefront when this old respectable man brought this man and said, Bode, this is who I want to lead the party.

“But the elders in the party have concluded that from now on, we’re not listening to any input from anybody. Let whoever wants to be governor go to the field. The primary that’s within our own purview is going to be open for all.

“I and the elders have apologised profusely to all members of the party that what happened with him will never repeat itself. What we are saying is, if you want to contest, move on to the field.

We will do an open primary and if the people decide that you are the one they want, so be it. “Whatever they want, we will allow it because it’s a lesson that he taught us.

The moment he got the ticket, first, he didn’t want to discuss with us and he did not even accept to now take Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour as his running mate.

He said that one aunty told him, if he wins, he should just go and bring this woman, the young lady, as his running mate. “But this time around let the choice be for the people.

They will go, they will converse, they will talk, they will meet, they will interact and they will sell their doctrines and all whatever to the people.

They will tell the people and convince them that I have the qualities, I have done A, I have done B, I can do much.” According to George, the party has qualified and creditable members to fly its flag in the 2027 governorship election. “We have people like Funso Doherty, who is a thoroughbred Lagosian.

He has thrown his towel in the ring to say he wants to contest. And he has started moving around. We will give everybody that meets the criteria a chance. “These are highly responsible, respectable, dignifiable personalities, and I’m sure Lagosians are tired of listening to Baba says.

There’s no Baba who will say nothing now,” he said. Speaking on the Lagos State House of Assembly speakership crisis, George said the outcome showed that President Bola Tinubu is the owner of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

