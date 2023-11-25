Lagos PDP Felicitates Atiku, Jandor On Their Birthdays

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended heartfelt congratulations to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor on their birthday celebration.

The party in separate statements signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, Atiku and Jandor deserve to be celebrated because of their role in nation-building.

On Atiku’s birthday, the party said: “We rejoice in your continued presence and graceful ageing, considering it a divine gift. Your resilience and unwavering commitment to serving our fatherland have transformed you into a living legend, untouched by the challenges encountered on your noble journey.

“As you celebrate this day, we pray for more years filled with good health and prosperity. Your selfless service to humanity and Nigeria has not gone unnoticed, and we believe God will grant you increased strength, abilities, and opportunities to contribute even more to our beloved country.

“We commend your historic stand against military rule and your relentless efforts to lead Nigeria as its President. Your legacy as the nation’s Vice President remains unparalleled, showcasing your steadfastness and commitment to progress despite the challenges faced during those times.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, you have become an institution, building a political family that spans decades. Your followers remain steadfast, a testament to your leadership and vision for a better Nigeria through the PDP.

“Today, it is clear: you are either for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Turaki Adamawa, or you are for others. As a septuagenarian, your tireless dedication to serving the people has made you a phenomenon in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“As you mark this special day, we assure you of our unwavering support. The PDP will stand by you as you continue your journey of offering productive services to Nigerians, in accordance with God’s plan for you.

“Happy birthday once again, our undisputable leading political leader. May you continue to enjoy moments of happiness and provide direction to your teeming followers.”

On Jandor’s birthday, the party said: “We express our heartfelt wishes for your continued well-being, health, and prosperity. Your unwavering dedication to humanity is recognized, and we believe that with divine grace, you will have more strength, abilities, and opportunities to serve the people of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“Beyond the conventional politician, you stand as a leader with a distinctive vision. Your tireless efforts in articulating plans for the people of Lagos State have not gone unnoticed. Your purposeful existence has already achieved significant milestones, and we are confident that more opportunities to showcase your capabilities lie ahead.

“As the best choice for the people of Lagos State, we are proud of your talents and consider you a valuable gift to your family, hometown, Lagos State, and Nigeria.

“The PDP pledges unwavering support and protection as you continue your journey. We firmly stand with you, anticipating that your aspirations to serve the people will align with divine design.

“Happy birthday once again, and may this celebration be filled with joy. Continue to lead and inspire your followers as our Governor-In-Waiting.”