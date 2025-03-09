Lagos PDP Factions Reunite, Vow To Defeat APC In 2027

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) factions in Lagos State have reunited to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The reconciliation committee headed by Muritala Ashorobi met on Sunday, March 9 and resolved that the status quo in the party remains.

It also urged members to unite in the interest of the state.

In a communiqué after the meeting, the committee urged party members across 20 local governments in the state to mobilise Lagosians to wrestle power from APC in 2027.

It warned some members working for APC underground to stop or leave PDP immediately.

It also stated that anti-party activities would no longer be tolerated.

Prominent members of the party in attendance were former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Bode George; former minister, Abimbola Ogunkelu; Aduke Maina; the state Chairman, Philip Aivoji; Captain Tunji Shelle (rtd); Ramoni Owokoniran; Niran Adeniji, and members of the reconciliation committee and State executive.

