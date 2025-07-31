Lagos PDP Expels Defectors To ADC

Members of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have been expelled from the party.

The expulsion was announced on Thursday by Segun Edwards, spokesman of the Elders Caucus and Chairmen of the party in the 20 local government areas.

Edwards said stakeholders meeting made up of elders of the party and Chairmen of the party in the 20 local government areas of the state called a meeting to discuss the outcome of the party’s National Executive Council, NEC meeting held in Abuja last week.

He disclosed that all members of the party who openly aligned with the coalition party, the African Democratic Congress, ADC were expelled from the party forthwith.

This decision, amongst other resolutions which include the directives to the local government Chairmen to commence preparations for the planned various congresses of the party, from Local Governments to the National Convention, scheduled for between September and November this year, were taken at the enlarged Stakeholders meeting.

Rising from the meeting, the party elders and the local government Chairmen frowned at the decision of some members who openly aligned themselves with ADC, stating that they have desecrated the principles of the party by their open declaration for ADC, while still being members of the PDP.

The enlarged stakeholders assembly therefore moved the motion for the expulsion of all the members, who openly aligned themselves with the coalition, and all the elders voted for their expulsion.