Lagos PDP Congress: Crisis Looms Over Non-Release Of Nomination Forms

The non-release of nomination forms for the forthcoming 2025 People’s Democratic Party (PDP) congress for the Lagos State chapter seems to have caused division in the party as the leadership prepares for the much-anticipated state congress.

A chieftain of the party in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state, Alhaji Dauda Bello, lamented his inability to get a nomination form from the party for his desired party post, stressing that neither the national secretariat nor the state chapter of the party had said anything about the disappearance of the nomination forms meant for the party members in Lagos State.

Alhaji Bello, who said that if the nomination forms were not made available to him and others aspiring to contest for one office or the other, and later gather that the forms were clandestinely given to members who are loyal to one leader or the other, the entire Lagos congress risks cancellation, as such an exercise is against the party constitution and the nation’s constitution.

He noted that the party members would not only publicly protest this denial of their constitutional rights to partake in the congress, but would also seek legal redress if it was discovered that the nomination forms were being hoarded by some leaders to give to only their cronies and loyalists.

The PDP Chieftain appealed to both the leadership of the party in the state and at the national secretariat to urgently release the nomination forms meant for interested aspirants in Lagos State, as had been done in other states.

Alhaji Bello said he suspected connivance by some leaders of the state chapter and the national secretariat of the party to deliberately scuttle the exercise in Lagos State, adding that the members would not sit idle and allow those who are working to hijack the party for the opposition parties to succeed with their hatched plans.

He, therefore, accused the leadership of the party of sinister motives of trying to make the nomination forms available to only their loyalist, an attempt he said would further dampen the morale of the members of the party in the state.

The PDP Chieftain counselled the leadership of the party to walk on the path of integrity and write their names in gold by urgently doing the needful with the urgent release of the nomination forms meant for Lagos State to the party without further delay.