Lagos PDP Commends Carrena’s Appointment As Special Adviser To Adeleke

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has congratulated Otunba Femi Carrena on his appointment as the Special Adviser on Foreign Direct Investment to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The party in its congratulatory message signed by the Publicity Secretary, Akeem Amode, said the appointment is well-deserved.

It said, “Otunba Femmy Carrena’s dedication and hard work in advancing the success of our great party in the South West, especially in Lagos State, has not gone unnoticed.

“His past roles as Organizing Secretary of the South West PDP, General Secretary of Osun State Caretaker Committee, and governorship aspirant in the 2007 general elections demonstrate his commitment as a dependable party man.

“Moreover, his previous experience as a Special Assistant to former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 2004 and 2006 showcases his leadership skills.

“We acknowledge Otunba Femmy Carrena as a role model and leader who consistently brings creative ideas that advance the cause of the party. His contributions to the party in Lagos State are appreciated, and we are confident that they will yield positive results in the future.

“We express our gratitude to Governor Ademola Adeleke for honoring us through this appointment and have full confidence that Otunba Femmy Carrena will excel in his new role, providing valuable advice for the development of Osun State.”