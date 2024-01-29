Lagos PDP Chair, Aivoji Regains Freedom

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday night revealed that its Chairman, Philip Aivoji has regained his freedom from his abductors.

The party confirmed the development in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Alhaji Hakeem, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

New Telegraph reports that Aivoji regained his freedom after spending not less than 4 days in the kidnappers’ den.

The statement partly reads, “We use this opportunity to appreciate your prayers and to thank you all for your concerns and prayers,” Amode said.

Recall that on Thursday, Aivoji was abducted in the Ogere neighbourhood of Ogun on the Ibadan-Lagos motorway.

After attending the PDP South-West zonal conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, he was on his way back.

The kidnappers had previously been in touch with his family and demanded N200 million in ransom; however, Amode did not clarify whether or not the money had been paid before he was freed.

The group expressed gratitude to the government and security services for enabling his release.