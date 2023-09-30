Lagos PDP Celebrates Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary

The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has extended warm felicitations to the resilient residents of the state on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Anniversary.

The party in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, recalled that 63 years ago, Nigeria stepped into a new era of sovereignty, with Lagos at its heart, symbolized by the transition from the British Union Jack to the vibrant Green White Green Nigerian flag.

It said: “Lagos State, beyond its historical significance, stands today as the thriving epicentre of commerce and industry, contributing significantly to our nation’s growth, but with clueless and heartless Leaders since the return of democracy in 1999.

“However, as true Lagosians with a high level of resilience, we celebrate this moment with deep pride, owing to the challenges we have overcome.

“As a party, we firmly believe that our most significant achievements are yet to be realized and Lagosians will soon feel the impact of a PDP government in no distant future.

“This anniversary prompts us to reflect on our shared history, assess our present circumstances, and envision a future of boundless possibilities. Our optimism fuels our commitment to dedicated leadership, propelling us toward the state’s untapped potential.

“While challenges persist, the gift of life allows us to join the nation in marking this milestone. As we look ahead, we are resolute in our belief that under the capable leadership of the PDP, Lagos State will achieve unparalleled heights of prosperity and fulfilment.

“Lagosians deserve an elevated quality of life, and we assert that, with prudent governance, we will harness our abundant resources for the betterment of all. Although the road ahead may seem long, the PDP stands ready to lead, steering the state toward comprehensive human and infrastructure development.

“Once again, happy independence anniversary to all, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for continued joy in this special celebration.”