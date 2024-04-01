Lagos Pays N4.48bn Pension Benefits To 1,455 Retirees

The Lagos State Government has paid another set of 1,455 retirees a total of N4.48 billion on Thursday as accrued pensions disbursed for the month of March. The payment was made at the 104th retirement bonds certificate presentation organised by the Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC). At the 103rd retirement bonds certificate presentation in February when LASPEC paid N3.2 billion accrued pensions to 1,013 retirees, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu pledged to pay not less than N4 billion in March. The governor assured that the state government would pay another N3 billion in April to settle all outstanding accrued pensions before the middle of the year.

LASPEC’s Director-General, Mr Babalola Obilana, said at the presentation that funds released were for civil servants who retired before the commencement of Contributory Pension Scheme in 2007. Obilana thanked Sanwo-Olu for his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Lagos State. He noted that the governor had continuously prioritised the needs of pensioners and approved policies to ease the financial burdens of retirees. He noted that the governor had fulfilled his promise of clearing all pension backlogs and assured that by the middle of 2024, Lagos State retires would be paid their entitlements as they exited from service.

“On behalf of Gov. Sanwo-Olu and the entire Lagos State Government, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all of you present at this memorable event. “Lagos State is thankful for your accomplishments and the enduring contributions you have made throughout your distinguished careers. “You have exemplified the values that define Lagos State – integrity, commitment, and excellence. “Your dedication and hard work has contributed to the dream of a `Greater Lagos’.

You are a source of inspiration for us all. Your legacy will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the public service,’’ Obilana said. The director-general charged the retirees to be wary of fraudsters who preyed on vulnerable pensioners and be sure to choose pension investments and plans that work for them and their families. Obilana noted that life in retirement is a transition from the hustle and bustle of a professional life to the serene embrace of well-earned leisure.