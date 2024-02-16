Lagos Pays N3.1bn Entitlements To 1,013 Retirees

…Governor to present another N4 billion in March

As a testament to its unwavering commitment to the welfare and well-being of retirees in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday presented N3.1 billion to 1,013 retirees of the state’s civil service.

The governor disclosed that the sum was approved for release to the beneficiaries on merit, while adding that the payment of N3.1 billion, alongside their monthly contributions which have already been remitted into their respective Retirement Savings Accounts with the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) will add value to their post-service lives.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure when he spoke during the 103rd Batch Retirement Bond Certificate Presentation Ceremony held at Anchor Events Centre, Agidingbi, Lagos on Friday.

He said the ceremony signifies a continued affirmation of the commitment of the Lagos State Government to the welfare of its workforce, both active and post-service.

The governor also promised to pay another N4 Billion to retirees next month, March, assured that the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Pension Commission is assiduously working to ensure that Public Service retirees not only get what is due to them statutorily but also continue to receive, through other agencies and programs, additional support and assistance that will make life good for them in retirement.

He also revealed that the Lagos State Government since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme has paid N138,093,194,007.15 to 34,178 retirees.

“Since the inception of my administration, we have paid a sum of N56,551,761,900.88 into the Retirement Savings Accounts (RSAs) of 16,026 Retirees in the Mainstream, Local Government, State Universal Basic Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and other Parastatals of the State Government.

Adding that: “As of today, my administration would have covered nearly half of the total payments made by previous administrations since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme in Lagos State.

While acknowledging the backlog in the payment of Accrued Rights, he said the attention of his government is focused on systematically eliminating them.

“I am pleased to announce that we have made substantial progress in this regard and I am confident that before the end of my tenure, our aspiration for a “Pay As You Go” model will be realised.

“My administration will continue to run an open Government that acknowledges our diversity and promotes inclusion. I want to reaffirm that no matter your age, gender, sex, tribe, or special needs, as long as you are an employee of the Lagos State Public Service, whether in active service or retired, your welfare and well-being are a top priority.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also noted that Lagos State has continued to be the leading light, not only in the administration of pension benefits but generally in good credible governance.

“We are a top performer in pension payments among other quality indices of the Contributory Pension Scheme. This was attested to at the Y2024 Africa Brand Awards and the Y2024 Africa Public Sector Leadership Awards where Lagos State Pension Commission won the Gold Award for Best Employee Welfare Pension Company of the Year and the Director General emerged as the Pensions Personality of the Year respectively. Sanwo-olu enthused.

He also congratulated the Director General and members of the Lagos State Pension Commission for your diligence and commitment to innovation, excellence, and professionalism, charging them to keep up the good work and aim for greater accomplishment.”

He also congratulated all the beneficiaries of the 103rd retirement benefit bond certificate, wishing them God’s guidance and a better retirement life.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, said the Retirement Bond certificates presented to the retirees are not just tokens of appreciation, but symbols of the State Government’s enduring gratitude and respect for the years of hard work and dedication the retirees have invested in the Public Service and the State, in general.

Agoro who urged the retirees to utilise the money given to them judiciously prayed that God would continue to give them a long life in good health and soundness of the mind to enjoy their benefits.

He said the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration is truly grateful for the retirees’ hard work and recognized the need to protect their retirement benefits, noting that the incumbent government’s commitment to ensuring regular remittance of retirement benefits, as and when due, remains resolute.

“I am happy to inform you that since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) in 2007, Lagos State has maintained a leading role in the administration of the Contributory Pension Scheme and the payment of pension obligations to our beloved retirees.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State for placing huge premium on the welfare of staff of the State Public Service, both active and retired.

Agoro also thanked the Director-General, of Lagos State Pension Commission, Mr. Babalola Obilana, and his wonderful team for their efforts geared towards putting smiles on the faces of our senior citizens.”

The Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission, Mr. Babalola Obilana in his address commended the retirees for services to Lagos State and advised them to use their pensions judiciously.

He also praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for his love and passion for retirees in the State

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Mrs Mariam Adetokunbo Eko, who praised the Lagos State Government for taking care of pensioners, said she is a testament to how Governor Sanwo-Olu has worked tirelessly to make retirees comfortable in the State by paying their dues every month.