Lagos Partners Pan-African University, Trains 10,000 Females In MSME

…80 Best Trainees To Get N200,000 Start-up Grant

The Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in respect of a partnership with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan African University, Lagos.

As contained in a press release signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Employment and Job Creation, Mrs Ibironke Famakinwa, the “Transformation of Nigerian Youths” program, starting in the first quarter of the running year is in line with the actualization of the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu-led administration.

The Ministry of Employment and Job Creation consummated the partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday at a Press Briefing organised to herald the commencement of the training billed to run for 24 months.

Responding to questions from journalists, commissioner for Employment and Job Creation, Ajigbotafe Bankole, explained that the collaboration would see the State assist 10, 000 young females in the area of Human Capital Development and the acquisition of skills and knowledge which are necessary for Employability and Entrepreneurship growth in the state.

He posited that the government can not solve societal problems in isolation, hence the collaboration; which he says is one out of tens of other initiatives packaged by the state government in line with the effort to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

He also disclosed that the State will soon announce its male-focused empowerment initiative in due course,

The Commissioner disclosed that the 10,000 young women would be trained within the next 24 months, using both online partner-sponsored and physical community learning approaches.

He also stated that the application for the training program would be opened to all Youth in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the State, stressing that a seed capital of Two Hundred Thousand Naira would be given to the best 80 participants that complete the program.

While enunciating the importance of collaboration, Ajigbotafe said that to actualize the mandate of the Ministry in the areas of executing policies on Wealth Creation & Employment-related issues in the State, the Ministry needs to broaden its partnership drive and expand its collaboration with relevant Stakeholders.

He added that the present economic situation in Nigeria and across the globe, also makes it obvious that the Government can no longer work in isolation; hence, the need to collaborate with the organised private sector to actualize her dream of Wealth Creation and Employment for the teeming Youth in Lagos State; informing also that the Partnership with the EDC of the Pan–Atlantic University on Capacity Building and Human Capital Development for Youth on skills and knowledge necessary for Employability and Entrepreneurship growth for the development of the State through the Transformation of Nigerian Youths program powered by the MasterCard foundation,” the Commissioner added.

Speaking about the capacity of EDC to deliver on the program, the Commissioner informed that the training firm has been in existence for over 20 years and has the focus to deepen the ecosystem, empower and develop the mindset of young people in the areas of entrepreneurship training, creative art, digital and agro-based business sectors considered to be the most attractive to young people.

He explained that beyond the training, the organisation will enable the business advice component, capacity building, and exposure of the Participants to various platforms to launch their businesses.

Ajigbotafe disclosed that the ultimate aim of the program is to create a network of dynamic entrepreneurs and managers with a specific focus on empowering Women between the ages of 18 and 35 who are involved in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos State. He said:

“We intend to train 10,000 Women within the next 24 months, using a combination of online partner-sponsored and physical community learning.

The Programme will commence with a pilot of 2000 women.

The focus for the training will be in the areas of Digital, Agro, and Creative Sectors.” He listed the expected outcome of the program to include a reduction in the unemployment rate, mindset reorientation, Management Capacity Development, and stakeholder engagement among others.” Read the release.