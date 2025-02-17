Lagos Partners Lafarge To Generate Alternative Fuel Through Waste

Share

The Lagos State Government has partnered with Lafarge Africa Plc to convert non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel.

Following the development, the State government aims to address the state’s waste management challenges and promote a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

The announcement was made by Lagos State Commissioner, Tokunbo Wahab, on Monday.

Under the agreement, Lafarge will leverage its waste management expertise to transform non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel for its cement production facilities.

This initiative will reduce the company’s reliance on fossil fuels while minimizing the environmental impact of waste disposal.

The Lagos State Government has expressed full support for the collaboration, which is expected to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and foster sustainability in the state.

This partnership represents a major step towards Lagos’s vision of becoming a waste-free and environmentally sustainable city.

By turning waste into a valuable resource, Lagos is set to become a model for innovative waste management across Africa.

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lafarge Africa Plc, which will enable the company to collect and treat non-recyclable waste from businesses and dumpsites across the state, transporting it to Lafarge’s Ewekoro Plant for use as fuel.

“On behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lafarge Africa PLC for the collection of non-recyclable combustible waste from across the state and landfill sites, a significant step towards achieving a zero-waste future for Lagos State,” Wahab stated.

The partnership aligns with the state’s efforts to reduce landfill waste and support the Lagos Waste Management Authority’s (LAWMA) goal of zero waste to landfill.

Wahab further emphasized that the initiative is a key move towards a cleaner and more sustainable Lagos.

Share

Please follow and like us: