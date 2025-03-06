Lagos Partners Greenplinth Africa, Others On 80m Clean Stove Project

Share

…6M free clean cook stove distribution to kick off in Makoko by June

The Lagos State Government has partnered Greenplinth Africa (Pan-African Green solutions corporation), Carbonivity, CarbonAi and NDL in the 80 Million Clean Cookstoves project for vulnerable households across Nigeria, out of which there is priority for six million households in the state, with commencement of free distribution in Makoko, by June 2025 in alignment with THEMES++ agenda.

The project, described as the largest clean cooking initiative in the world, aims at 60 per cent reduction in indoor air pollution -related diseases, development of a carbon credits portfolio for Lagos State to deliver over one billiion USD per annum, over 3.5 million jobs(assembly, logistics, maintenance, administration) and planting of four billion trees to reduce environmental degradation.

According to the President and CEO, GREENPLINTH AFRICA, Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, the project has the Chairman and Deputy Chairman Advisory Board to be Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Bago.

At the opening ceremony of the 80 Million Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism, PACM-Compliant Clean Cookstoves Project Implementation Retreat with the theme, ‘Clean Cooking Access for Africa: Leaving No One Behind’, Akinwumi called on other states, investors, private sector leaders, development institutions, and civil society to seize the unprecedented opportunity, saying: “The world is watching, and we must ensure that Nigeria leads the charge into a climate-resilient, prosperous future.”

The Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Ou, appreciated GREENPLINTH AFRICA for their innovative approach to climate adaptation that aligns with local needs while advancing Africa’s socioeconomic trajectory.

Sanwo-Ou, represented by the Lagos State Head of Civil Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, said the project “is a groundbreaking effort that transcends environmental impact to drive economic growth and accelerate social development.”

Also, the “initiative marks a pivotal step in positioning Lagos as a leader in clean energy access and climate finance innovation across Africa”.

Going further, Akinwumi corroborated Sanwo-Olu in noting that the distribution, with Lagos State serving as the anchor, would be executed by the office of the Special Adviser on Climate Change and Circular Economy(led by Mrs. Titilayo Oshodi), under the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

He said the project would address climate-induced socio-economic challenges by improving health outcomes and economic conditions for millions.

As it generates a minimum 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon offsets, creates over 3.5 million green jobs and establishes a forex-denominated, sovereign green endowment fund for sustainable development

Also, beneficiaries will participate in a ‘pay-to-cook’ initiative with a monthly stipend of ₦10,000 throughout the project’s duration, and each household will receive free health insurance coverage.

He added: “The 80M Clean Cookstoves Project The 80M PACM (Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism) Clean Cookstoves Project is not just the largest clean cooking initiative in the world; it is a bold economic, social, and environmental blueprint that will: Deploy 80 million highly efficient, clean cookstoves across Nigeria.

“Generate a minimum 1.2 billion tonnes of compliance carbon offsets. Create over 3.5 million green jobs. Establish a forex-denominated, sovereign green endowment fund for sustainable development.

“Improve the health and well-being of millions, especially women and children. This project is rooted in Nigeria’s pioneering work under CDM2711, a UNFCCC-registered clean cook stove initiative that demonstrated improved cooking technology’s economic and climate benefits.

“Today, we scale up that legacy with an ambitious plan to provide free clean cookstoves to vulnerable households.”

