Lagos Partners EU, French Agency To Boost Water Transport With 70 Hybrid Electric Ferries

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to transforming Lagos waterways from mere geographical features into thriving corridors of economic opportunity, smart mobility, and sustainable transportation.

Speaking on Friday at the official launch of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) “Omi Eko Project,” Governor Sanwo-Olu described the initiative as a bold and visionary step in reimagining Lagos’ transport and environmental landscape for the future.

“For centuries, water has defined the rhythm of Lagos. From the bustling trade canoes of our ancestors to the ferries that glide across our lagoon today, our story has always been written on water. “But history is not just what we inherit; it is also what we choose to create,”

Sanwo-Olu said, in his keynote address. According to the governor, the Omi Eko Project represents Lagos’ determination to lead Africa in developing a sustainable, connected, and future-ready water transportation system that meets the growing needs of its population.

“This is not just a project unveiling. It is a comprehensive, future oriented blueprint that merges technology, environmental stewardship, and smart design to create waterways that are not just navigated but optimized,” he added.

Sanwo Olu emphasised that the initiative would play a vital role in reducing road traffic congestion, cutting carbon emissions, and opening up new economic and social opportunities for communities along the state’s waterfront corridors.

He reaffirmed that his administration’s vision is to create an integrated transport system that allows Lagosians to move seamlessly across water, rail, and road.

The Omi Eko Project, to be implemented by LASWA between 2024 and 2030, is designed as a comprehensive mass public inland waterway transport system covering 140 kilometers of ferry routes.

It will introduce 70 hybrid electric ferries and establish 25 modern ferry terminals strategically located across key routes in Lagos.