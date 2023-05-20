New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Lagos: Organisers Step…

Lagos: Organisers Step Up Preparations For Africa Travel Content Creators Conference

Taste of Africa Vibes, who are the organisers of the forthcoming Africa Travel Content Creators Conference scheduled to hold on June 1, in Lagos has stepped up preparations for the event, which is expected to have in attendance core travel stakeholders and content creators among others.

Operators and experts lined up to share experiences at the conference include; Michael Runke; Pelu Awofeso, Ambassador Nneka Isaac Moses of Goge Africa; Valerie Masumbuku; Clara Chinwe Okoro; Sanni Olarotimi, Bolaji Alonje and Meta Head of Administration for Sub-Saharan Africa, Eva Sow Ebion.

Taste of Africa Vibes said the maiden edition of the Africa Travel Content Creators Conference is designed to equip attendees with newer tips on content creation and how to use it to effectively capture the global audience to patronise Africa as a desired destination for their choice of tourism products and services.

According to the founder of Taste of Africa Vibes and Chief Executive Officer of JibolaI Travel and Tours, Mr. Jibola Oluseye, all hands are on deck to see that the event will be an epoch making one with the right mix of speakers and stakeholders as well as corporate bodies in attendance.

Read Previous

Petrol Price Increased By 47.18% Year-on-year – NBS
Read Next

Again, Tribunal Adjourns Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu Till Monday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023