Lagos: Organisers Step Up Preparations For Africa Travel Content Creators Conference

Taste of Africa Vibes, who are the organisers of the forthcoming Africa Travel Content Creators Conference scheduled to hold on June 1, in Lagos has stepped up preparations for the event, which is expected to have in attendance core travel stakeholders and content creators among others.

Operators and experts lined up to share experiences at the conference include; Michael Runke; Pelu Awofeso, Ambassador Nneka Isaac Moses of Goge Africa; Valerie Masumbuku; Clara Chinwe Okoro; Sanni Olarotimi, Bolaji Alonje and Meta Head of Administration for Sub-Saharan Africa, Eva Sow Ebion.

Taste of Africa Vibes said the maiden edition of the Africa Travel Content Creators Conference is designed to equip attendees with newer tips on content creation and how to use it to effectively capture the global audience to patronise Africa as a desired destination for their choice of tourism products and services.

According to the founder of Taste of Africa Vibes and Chief Executive Officer of JibolaI Travel and Tours, Mr. Jibola Oluseye, all hands are on deck to see that the event will be an epoch making one with the right mix of speakers and stakeholders as well as corporate bodies in attendance.