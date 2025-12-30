Lagos Orders Immediate Evacuation Around Burnt GNI Building

The Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate evacuation of residents and business operators around the burnt Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building, citing serious safety risks to lives and property.

The directive, issued by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, followed an assessment by government-appointed structural engineers who warned that buildings within a 100-metre radius of the fire incident have been structurally compromised and are no longer safe.

The 25-storey GNI building was gutted by fire on December 24, causing extensive damage and raising fears of possible collapse or secondary incidents.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, expressed concern that despite repeated safety advisories, some occupants have continued to ignore government warnings, with reports that certain shop owners broke through safety barricades erected around the affected area.

He described such actions as dangerous and unacceptable, stressing that the barricaded zone remains a strictly enforced “no-movement area.”

Omotoso said the evacuation order is aimed at preventing avoidable tragedy and allowing emergency and safety professionals to carry out ongoing assessments and recovery operations without obstruction.

He urged all affected residents and business owners to comply fully with the directive in the interest of public safety.