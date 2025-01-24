Lagos Orders Illegal Stall Owners Under Apongbon Bridge To Relocate

Share

The Lagos State Government yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to traders operating under Apongbon Bridge and traders operating on the drainage setbacks on Lagos Island to vacate in preparation for the commencement of urban regeneration of Lagos Island.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab issued the notice after an inspection tour of the Savage/Elegbata Bombata Drainage channel around the Olowogbowo/Apongbon axis on Lagos Island.

He noted that negative human activities in the axis massively contribute to flooding and pose serious threats to life and property.

Wahab explained that the tour became necessary because it was observed that the setbacks of these two critical drainage collectors, which are Bombata/Olusi and the Alagbafo collector, have been converted into shops/stalls.

He added that these channels were initially not captured in the Lagos Island regeneration process, and this could hamper the success of the regeneration.

The commissioner said: “I have instructed that the shop/stall owners be served abatement notices. We are going to clear these infractions and keep the maintenance work going while ensuring that the contract is revisited to accommodate these two collectors.”

