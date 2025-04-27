Lagos Or Jo’burg: Africa Waits As Au Decides 2025 AFRIMA’s Host City

Share

Excitement is building across Africa as the African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of AFRIMA get ready to announce the host city for the 2025 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Two major cities, Lagos in Nigeria and Johannesburg in South Africa, are competing for the chance to host the African global event.

Both cities are well-known for their music scenes, strong infrastructure, and ability to handle big international events. But in the end, only one will get the nod.

In late 2024, the African Union invited both countries to submit bids to host AFRIMA.

After months of review and voting by AFRIMA’s International Committee, the decision is now close and one thing is certain: the winning city will play a big role in shaping the future of African music on a global stage.

Lagos: The Beating Heart of Afrobeats and Innovation

Lagos lives and breathes music; it is the home of Afrobeats, the genre that has taken the world by storm. Some of Africa’s biggest stars such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Ayra Starr among others started their journeys in this vibrant city. The energy, rhythm, and passion in Lagos make it the perfect place to celebrate African music.

But Lagos offers much more than musical brilliance. Under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu, the city has made tremendous strides in infrastructure. From building a world-class urban rail network—the Lagos Blue Line and Red Line rail systems—to revamping its water transportation with modern ferries and terminals, the state is redefining African urban mobility. The city’s real estate boom is also reshaping its skyline, with modern housing estates, commercial hubs, and tech campuses springing up across the metropolis.

Lagos is not new to hosting big events. From concerts to festivals and international conferences, international sporting events, the city knows how to handle big crowds. AFRIMA has been held in Lagos in the past and each time, it was a huge success. The city has the hotels, venues, infrastructure, and experience needed for a world-class show.

Johannesburg: Cradle of Amapiano and Cultural Legacy

Similarly, Johannesburg is a city deeply rooted in music. From Kwaito to the globally popular Amapiano, Johannesburg has created and shaped sounds that have resonated around the world. It’s a place where music is not just entertainment—it’s a way of life, a powerful form of expression rooted in South Africa’s social and cultural history.

From the FIFA World Cup in 2010 to countless international music and film festivals, Johannesburg has shown it can host big events and do it well. The city knows how to welcome thousands of guests from all over the world and make them feel at home.

Both Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos and Premier Panyaza Lesufi of Gauteng (where Johannesburg is located) are fully behind their cities. They believe hosting AFRIMA will help grow the creative industry, attract tourists, and create jobs.

According to Adenrele Niyi, AFRIMA’s Chief Experience Officer (CXO), this decision is about more than just music.

“Hosting AFRIMA is not just about glamour or entertainment,” she said. “It’s about creating real impact. The event brings thousands of visitors including artists, fans, media professionals, and investors to the host city. That means full hotels, busy restaurants, more sales for local shops, and lots of business for transport services and event planners.”

The benefits are clear. The host city will be seen by millions around the world through TV, social media, and global press. It also gets to organise side events like the African Music Business Summit, school outreach programmes, and the fun-filled AFRIMA Music Village—all of which leave a lasting impact on the hosting country.

Countries that have hosted AFRIMA in the past such as Ghana, Nigeria, and Senegal have all seen major benefits. The 2023 event in Dakar was widely praised for its success and energy.

Share