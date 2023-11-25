Lagos, OPS To Push Up Nigeria, Dubai Trade Volume Beyond $2.1bn

Lagos State Governor, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole, and the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (NACCIMA), Oladele Oye, have restated their commitments to work with Dubai International Chamber to leapfrog Nigeria and Dubai’s non-oil bilateral trade value beyond the $2.1 billion achieved in 2022.

This was their submissions during the inauguration of new international representative office in Lagos yesterday, which was the chamber’s seventh in Africa and 28th worldwide opened for new channels of communication and economic cooperation. In his opening remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the new Lagos office situated in the heart of Lagos State, being the commercial capital nerve center of Nigeria’s economy, was coming at the right time, when alot of reforms were going on in the country’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu explained that Nigeria and the UAE had enjoyed mutually beneficial relationships built on support and strong bilateral trade for more than 40 years. According to him, “the bilateral trade is driven by Nigerian exports to UAE, which include gold, crude oil and petroleum gas while we import equipment, cars and jewellery from the UAE.”

Also speaking, the LCCI President said that the present administration of President Bola Tinubu had undertaken an important element of reforms to improve the country’s competitiveness by resolving trade and investment barriers. Olawale-Cole noted that as a result, UAE investors and businesses needed to explore more opportunities not only in terms of trade but also consider the possibility of investment in major economic sectors, including agriculture, energy, oil and gas, telecommunications and technologies, solid minerals, manufacturing amongst others.

The LCCI president stated: “The beauty of this is that Dubai-UAE generally and Nigeria are very strong trade partners, we are talking of $2.1 billion in trade volume. “But the truth is that it can be around $4.5 billion or $5 billion annually if the informal sector activities are put into the real sector.”