Lagos Opens Second Bridge As Red Line Nears Completion

The Lagos State government has commissioned another overpass bridge in Oyingbo, in the Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the latest commissioning is the second of such within a week.

The tape-cutting ritual for the commissioning was performed by the governor of Ekiti State, Mr Abiodun Abayomi Oyebanji was the special guest of honour at the Sunday ceremony.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu performed the commissioning of the Yaba overpass bridge on Wednesday. The Oyingbo bridge is one of the five being put in place and third to be commissioned, in preparation for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit line (Red Line) billed for launching in the first quarter of 2024.

In his keynote address at the commissioning ceremony, which was held at Oyingbo, on Sunday afternoon, governor Sanwo-Olu said the bridge was built to offer a permanent solution to avoidable fatal accidents often recorded at railway crossings.

Other than eliminating vehicular/train and pedestrian interaction that often leads to loss of lives and properties, the governor explained that the 717 metres Oyingbo Overpass will also reduce travel time, ensure the free flow of traffic that arises at level crossings, and reduce traffic congestion around the area.

While commending the state Ministry of Transportation and the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Agency, for their dedication to the state developmental agenda, Sanwo-Olu said locating the bridge in Oyingbo is strategic and intentional in that it will create ease of connectivity between the state’s regulated intermodal traffic system.

“Given the importance of Oyingbo as a major link between the mainland and the Island, we are investing so much in the provision of transport infrastructure that will support commerce and enhance ease of movement.” the governor said, adding that the commissioning is also timely because it will serve as an alternative traffic route while the Federal Government carries out repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge.

“As the Federal Ministry of Transport commences the rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge and the total overlay of its pavement, this bridge will provide a lot of relief to motorists.”

He then appealed to motorists and other road users to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic and law enforcement officers to minimise the inconvenience that will be experienced during the period of the rehabilitation” of the 12-kilometer 3rd Mainland Bridge.

In his remarks, governor Oyebamiji of Ekiti State said Lagos has become a model for other states in the federation, while also commending Governor Sanwo-Olu for being a good mentor to other governors.

Also speaking at the event, Engr. Mrs. Abimbola Akinajo, Managing Director/CEO Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), stated that there are 10 level crossings identified along the LRMT Red Line rail corridor, over which overpass bridges should be built.

Clarifying that; “Five were allocated to the Lagos State Government and five others to the Federal Ministry of Transport”

“I would also like to inform you that the infrastructure to support the operation of the LRMT Red Line rail is already in place with stations and rail platforms built at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, and Iju. By and large, the system is ready for test operation.

The Red Line, when opened for passenger operations, will have an exponential effect on the economy of Lagos State. The 37-kilometer Red Line is expected to move more than one million passengers daily when fully operational.

This train line will reduce congestion, and emission and facilitate easy movement for commuters and goods” the LAMATA MD stated.