The FirstBank Corporate Golf Challenges for Charities, part of the annual Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championships, came to a thrilling conclusion at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 on Thursday, with Team Mactay emerging as the winner.

To secure their victory in this highly competitive event, Team Mactay scored a total of 89 stable points, outpacing their closest competitor, Team Arravo, who finished in second place with a score of 83 points—six points behind Mactay. Team Mactay featured star players including Mike Makinde, Tim Ayomike, Folabi Balogun, and Tayo Rotimi, who performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament.

Team First Asset Management, represented by Felix Majekodunmi, Femi Feyide, Dokun Oyenuga, and Musbau Amologbe, claimed third place with a score of 77 points, while Team Glenfiddich secured the fourth position with a total of 75 points.

Team First Bank finished in fifth place, followed by Team Sunbeth in sixth, Team First Securities Brokers in seventh, and Team Coscharis, with a score of 67 points, rounding out the top eight in the 18-hole tournament.

Meanwhile, the tournament sponsor, FirstBank of Nigeria Limited, has pledged its ongoing support for charities, stating that the funds raised during the Corporate Challenge will be donated to charitable organizations.

Olayinka Ijabiyi, Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at FirstBank Group, praised the golfers for their participation in the challenge.

He noted that the passion, camaraderie, and competitive spirit displayed are inspiring examples of how leaders can make a difference on the fairway, just as they do in the boardroom, emphasizing that their contributions extend far beyond the golf course.

Previous initiatives have benefited schools such as Pacelli School for the Blind and the Down Syndrome Foundation.