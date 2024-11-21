Lagos Open: FirstBank Search For Golf Talents Yielding Results

Share

The 63rd edition of the annual FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship teed off to a good start on Monday with the discovery of yet another golf talent in Olamide Afolabi, who grossed a score of 73, 2-over the course par to emerge winner in the Search for Stars category; an integral part Lagos Open aimed at discovering new golf talents.

While Afolabi sits atop the Search for Stars category, Ifeanyi Sylvester grossed 76 to come second, leaving Segun Olasinde with a 78-gross score in the third position.

Known for growing sports at all levels, the FirstBank Lagos Amateur Open Golf Championship has become a nursery of some sort for would-be golf professionals, many of whom have gone on to join the elite professional cadre after winning the championship.

In 2002, Port Harcourt-based Willy Gift stunned bookmakers when he tore through the tight fairways of Ikoyi Course emerging victorious on a field of over two hundred players.

That victory earned Gift sponsorship and turned professional the following year. Andrew Oche Odoh, another amateur sensation stole the show in Ikoyi winning the 2003 edition.

Today, Odoh is not just a professional golfer but one of Nigeria’s best. D a n j u m a Farouk, Ajayi Tajudeen, Bello Abiola Moruf, and Austin Akpodiete are some golf talents who have passed through the FirstBank Lagos Open. Today, the Lagos Amateur Open is one of the most sought-after golf tournaments on the continent.

