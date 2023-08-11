Lagos: One Of The Policemen Attacked By Okada Riders Is Dead

One of the injured Policemen attacked by motorcycle riders on Thursday night at Ijora Olopa died in the early hour of Friday, August 11.

In a video that went viral on Friday, the policeman was seen lying on the ground with blood gushing out of his head. while the Divisional Police Officer of Iponri police station was heard in the video rushing to the scene to rescue the injured policeman to the hospital for medical attention.

The policeman in the video was seen bleeding from his head and nose and was said to have died in the hospital where he was rushed to after the attack by the Okada riders.

It was gathered that the motorcycle riders aside from using clubs, knives, and stones, were said to have used gun to attack the policemen who went to the area to implement the restriction order on Okada riders by the Lagos State government in the area.

It would be recalled that the policemen went to Ijora Olopa on Thursday to implement the restriction order on Okada riders in the state when the hoodlums attacked the policemen and injured two of them.

The hoodlums also tried to burn the police operational van but they were said to have been prevented by the police response team of Rapid Response Squad and other policemen deployed to the scene from other divisions in the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

A policeman who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said it was unfortunate that one of them who went to the operation died in the early morning on Friday at the hospital where he was taken to for medical attention.

“Two Policemen were seriously injured in the clash on Thursday, and some of the riders too were injured as some of their bikes were taken away by the Policemen who came to assist the Iponri Divisional Policemen. It was because we were ordered not to shoot that was why the hoodlums had the effort to attack us.

“It was unfortunate that we lost one of us, that is one of the prizes we pay to the police. But I want to assure those who participated in the act that led to the death of our colleague will not scout free.”

Confirming the death, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said out of the two Policemen injured on Thursday by Okada riders at Ijora Olopa died on Friday at the hospital where he was rushed to for medical attention.

He said: “The policemen went to the area to implement the Okada restriction order law by the Lagos State government when the policemen were attacked and some of the riders have been arrested and normalcy have been restored at the scene.”