Lagos, Ogun Kidnappings, Ikere-Ekiti Bank Attacks, Worry Afenifere

Worried by the escalating spate of insecurity in the country, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, ‘Afenifere’, has again called on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise and combat the menace, particularly kidnapping.

The call was contained in a press statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan on Sunday.

He further enjoined the federal government to urgently address the ‘political, economic and ideological factors’ identified by the Spokesman of the (Department of State Security DSS), Mr Peter Afunaya, as being responsible for the recurrent incidence of kidnapping and banditry.

According to Afenifere, this latest call became imperative in view of rising kidnap cases in Lagos, Ogun, Kwara and some other parts of the country, as well as, the armed robbery attacks at two commercial banks in Ikere, Ekiti State last Wednesday resulting in the death of three Amotekun security personnel in addition to serious harm inflicted on some other innocent people.

Afenifere recalled that Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, a Director of Finance in Ogun State, was similarly murdered on November 29, 2023, in Abeokuta by armed robbers who went away with millions of naira meant for government workers. “Reports have it that seven people were kidnapped while one person was killed last Monday at Fidiwo on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“This came in the wake of the kidnap of Miracle Adereti Kolawole, a 13-year-old student by an unknown gang while returning home from school on Friday, December 1st, 2023 in the Ikotun area of Lagos as confirmed by Afonka Police Station in Egbeda, Alimosho, Lagos, which immediately assigned Inspector Ogidiolu Olajimi to lead the investigation and rescue efforts.

“Towards the end of October, sundry abductions took place in Ikotun, Okota, Ejigbo, Alimosho, Egbeda, Agege, Amuwo Odofin areas of Lagos according to published reports. Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, according to BusinessDay, said that the police are aware of the situation and are taking decisive actions to round up the criminals.

“Eight workers of MRS Oil were abducted in July this year from a boat on Tin Can Waterways of Lagos State. News media reports indicated that ransoms in millions of Naira are being demanded before kidnapped victims could be released. Some victims were killed even when ransoms were paid”.

Ajayi stated that the Ikere-Ekiti bank robbery, like other banditry, was condemnable adding that it probably would not have happened if necessary security steps had been taken.

“To use the Ikere Ekiti incident as an example, the disclosure by Mr Femi Ekundayo, national president of Ikere Development Forum (IDF) that the State and the Federal Government left the whole of Ikere local government area without any functional police station since arsonists burnt down the two divisional police stations in the town during the #ENDSARS protest in 2020, has not been refuted. This was largely responsible for how the gang could operate at the two banks in broad daylight without being challenged.”

As a way out of the logjam, Ajayi called on President Bola Tinubu to address the political, economic and ideological factors as mentioned by Afunaya, saying: “The first thing to do is to urgently allow states and local government areas to establish police services and be in total control of the services with enhanced welfare for the personnel, as well as, deployment of modern technology for security purposes. The second is to ensure a quicker dispensation of justice so that those arrested for banditry can be tried with dispatch.

“The third thing to do is to take urgent steps at easing the socio-economic hardships in the country so that the people can be more empowered and for them to have more faith in the country and its government.

“The fourth thing to do is on the side of the government and the people. This involves de-radicalizing the bandits in a manner that they would realize that what they are doing is self-destructive. It also requires the enlightenment of the people to stop covering up known criminals in their midst.

“But for this to be effectively done, the people need to be sure that their own lives would not be endangered by exposing perceived criminals. As is known presently, those who tip security agents off of suspected criminals are exposed to danger as the criminals sometimes go after them on being told of who exposed them. In other words, our security agencies need to put their own houses in order for the security steps they are taking to be effective”, he concluded