Lagos, Ogun Applaud Unilever Nigeria On Centenary Anniversary

The Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, MFR, and the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, joined other stakeholders to celebrate Unilever Nigeria on its centenary anniversary commemoration in Lagos.

Abiodun led the way, lauding the dedication of Unilever Nigeria to social responsibility initiatives, such as educational programmes and environmental sustainability projects, which have made positive differences in the lives of Nigerians.

He highlighted the relevance of Unilever saying, “the presence of Unilever Nigeria has spurred socioeconomic developments in Ogun State, which has its largest factory in Nigeria. Through its operations, it is enhancing the local capabilities of our people with the right skills to add value to themselves and the country.

“We will continue to foster and improve the ease of doing business in our state to spur more developments by manufacturers like Unilever Nigeria.” Also speaking at the event, the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade, and Investment (CCT&I), Lagos State, Folasade Ambrose-Medebem, who represented the governor, said: