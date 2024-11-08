Lagos NURTW Supports Families Of Deceased Members With N40m

Share

In what can be described as an unprecedented move, the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council, on Friday presented cheques of N1.5 million each to families of 25 deceased members of the union at an empowerment programme.

A sum of N1 million was also given to a widow of another late member, whose family members were not invited for the event.

The deceased had served the union diligently as executive members and trustees of various branches and zones in Lagos State before their demise.

Presenting the cheques, the Chairman of the Lagos Council of NURTW, Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, popularly known as Sego, disclosed that he was moved by the spirit of empathy to come up with the idea and that he would uphold the gesture as he would continue to support families of deceased; old or vulnerable members, who may not be active again.

Alhaji Sego commended the pioneer leaders of the union, promising that he will not relent in actualising their dreams of a better union where the interest and welfare of members will be paramount.

According to the chairman, the beneficiaries are families of the late executive members of the party, who died between January and October 2024 including branch and zonal chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, treasurers, trustees amongst others.

“We are giving out the money without sentiments, whether the deceased married one, two or three wives, there is no discrimination, it is a flat rate of N1.5 million each.

“What we are doing is not in our constitution, but we need to do it to assist the family members of our late officials. Our own government is for the people.

“We have met with the family members of the deceased and we have agreed on who would collect the N1.5 Million on behalf of each of them.

“This is our first major programme, we still have more. They will all get the bank alerts today.

“I don’t have a personal money to give, what we are giving is from the purse of the union. We spend our money to support our people, the state government and our nation. We don’t throw money around like some others did,” he said.

There was however, a mild drama when a widow of a deceased official of the union from Ikorodu, Comrade Wasiu Ogunbunmi, Mrs Olufunmilayo Ogunbunmi, protested as the cheque of her husband was not given to any beneficiary.

The woman informed the gathering that she was the third wife of the deceased and that her son is the youngest child of the late unionist.

But while reacting to the issue, Comrade Sego said that though the money being given out belongs to the union, he would personally give the woman one million naira to support her and her son.

The event, which drew applause from members present at the Oko Oba Secretariat of the union, had in attendance families of the deceased members, who were full of appreciation for the Sego-led union for remembering their loved ones even at this critical period in the country.

The families prayed fervently for the union, especially the Chairman, Alhaji Sego that “God will uphold, bless, guide and strengthen him for the good of the society.”

One of the beneficiaries, Akinyode Adeyinka, who expressed happiness with the gesture, said that he and his elder sister would complete their father’s building with the money, and prayed that God will help the union in all their endeavours.

Oluwafunmilayo Ogunbunmi also thanked Alhaji Sego for the surprise package given to her.

“They did not tell me about the programme before, I was just told this morning. My name was not on the list. I am impressed and surprised that Alhaji Sego is giving me N1 million personally to support my business and take care of my son.

“I want to thank Comrade Sego for his support for all the members of the Lagos State Council of the NURTW. I will use the money to take care of my six year old son, pay my house rent and support my business,” she said.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the Council, Comrade Usman Teslim, said that the event is the first of it’s kind since he joined the organisation.

Comrade Teslim stressed that Alhaji Sego feels that he could not leave the families of the members that had died to suffer, and advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of what the union has done for them.

“What the state chairman is saying is that he wants to make an impact and change the perception of the society about the union and he said that more are still coming. What he is doing today is an empowerment,” he said.

Chairman of the Lagos Island Branch E of the Union, Prince Idowu Onikoyi Johnson, in his comments, stated that the event is a wonderful Initiative of the Chairman of the union.

“For Alhaji Sego to look back and take care of the families of the late members of the association shows that he cares.

“He has a lot of laudable programmes. He is a man that says something and does it. We pray that the Almighty God would guide, protect and give him the wisdom to do what he wants to do,” he said.

