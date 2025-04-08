Lagos NURTW Chairman, Tafa Sego, Escapes Assassination Attempt

Share

The Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle Adio, popularly known as Tafa Sego, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Saturday after six armed men reportedly stormed his residence in Surulere, Lagos, with intent to kill him.

Fortunately, he was not at home at the time of the attack. Sources revealed that the assailants arrived his residence at Gbadamosi Close, Surulere, around 11pm on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, they encountered only the security guard, whom they tied up before ransacking the entire house in search of the union leader.

It was gathered that Alhaji Tafa Sego had earlier left for an event with a few of his associates who had visited him earlier in the day.

The invasion sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents expressing fear and concern over the unprecedented incident.

Many worry that the attackers may return to launch another assault in the area. Police officers from Area C Command were said to have visited the residence to assess the situation and document the damages.

They also interrogated the security guard, who reportedly provided vital information that could assist in the ongoing investigation.

A close associate of Alhaji Tafa Sego confirmed that the unionist is deeply concerned about being targeted, especially at a time when he is implementing policies aimed at improving the welfare of NURTW members.

The associate also noted that Tafa Sego has pledged full cooperation with security agencies to ensure those behind the attack are brought to justice.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

