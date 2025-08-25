Lagos NMA Threatens Solidarity Strike Over Salary Deductions

The Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to embark on a solidarity strike in support of the Medical Guild over the Lagos State Government’s salary deductions and welfare concerns.

The resolution followed an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) where members reviewed the Guild’s 21-day ultimatum to the government, which expires on August 25, 2025.

The NMA is demanding a refund of July deductions and full payment of August salaries on or before August 25.

The association also vowed to commence its own strike two weeks after the Medical Guild begins its action if the government fails to meet these demands.

The controversy stems from salary deductions first introduced on April 23, 2025, which were reversed after protests but reinstated on July 23. In response, the Medical Guild embarked on a three-day warning strike from July 28 to 30, yet the withheld salaries remain unpaid.

The communiqué, signed by NMA Lagos Chairman Dr. Saheed Kehinde, also condemned the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for failing to provide call duty meals for over five years.

It rejected a February proposal by LUTH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, to introduce a paid canteen system, insisting doctors on duty must be fed at no cost.

In addition, the NMA criticized the exclusion of LUTH doctors from skipping arrears payments already made in other federal health institutions, stressing that “workers are entitled to their wages irrespective of when arrears were incurred.”

The association called on Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure an immediate refund of deductions, timely salary payments, and a permanent end to what it described as “obnoxious and crisis-prone” salary policies.