Lagos NMA Seeks Immortalisation Of Late Dr Vwaere

…Says Sanwo-Olu Should Name House Officers’ Quarters, Odan, after her

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) Lagos State Chapter has called on the Lagos State Government to rename the doctors’ House Officers Quarters currently being rehabilitated, as Dr Diaso Vwaere’s House Officers Quarters.

The Chairman of the NMA Lagos State, Dr B.K.S. Saheed, who made the call in a statement, also called for the speedy rehabilitation of the building with its completion before the end of 2025.

The call coincides with the two-year posthumous remembrance of the death of Dr Diaso Vwaere.

Recall that the horrible event of the avoidable death of the late doctor occurred on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, following a tragic elevator accident at the House Officers’ Quarters, General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

Dr Vwaere was on duty serving humanity when she fell victim to ineptitude, resulting in the tragic elevator accident in which she was trapped and eventually lost her life.

While he lamented the delay in the rehabilitation of the House Officers’ Quarters, the Chairman of the NMA in Lagos urged the Lagos State Government to install the elevator before the end of this year.

Similarly, Dr Saheed called for the immediate relocation of the House Officers presently residing in the quarters to another building for safety and prevention of any tragic event.

NMA Lagos State is using the occasion of the second year anniversary to call on the Lagos State Government, particularly Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to immortalise the late Dr Diaso Vwaere and “ensure the implementation of all our demands in her honour, while also guaranteeing the safety and security of current and future House Officers.”

“This unfortunate and preventable tragic accident threw members of the NMA, Lagos State and the family of Dr. Diaso Vwaere into deep-seated mourning,” he stated.

“Today, August 1, 2025, marks exactly two years of remembrance of a departed heroine. “NMA Lagos State wishes to reassure the family of Dr Diaso Vwaere, the medical community and the Nigerian citizens of her commitment to immortalise Dr Diaso Vwaere and ensure she forever lives in our memories and be part of our history, as a heroine.”