Lagos NMA Calls For Policy Reforms To Curb Doctors’ Migration, Improve Welfare

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Lagos State Chapter, has called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare system to address policy gaps, poor funding, and the rising emigration of medical professionals. The call was made during the opening ceremony and scientific conference of the 2025 Physicians’ Week, which is expected to improve health budget for better treatment outcomes as well as curb the massive migration of medical doctors to advanced economic nations which offer better and improved welfare package.

The Chairman of Lagos chapter of NMA, Dr. Kehinde Babajide Saheed made the call yesterday at the National Orthopae – dic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos. The week-long ‘Physician’s Week’ event, themed “Health as a Value: Building Efficiency from Policy to Patient,” brought together doctors, policymakers, and stake – holders in the health sector to discuss ways of improving healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking on the need for reforms, Dr. Saheed, said, “It is only through coherent policies and responsible implementation that we can truly build efficiency from policy to patient care.” Corroborating this, Prof. Akin Osibogun, ex-Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), stated that the shortage of medical personnel not only affects investments in health but also the value chain, noting that the number of doctors leaving the country now exceeds those coming in. According to Osibogun, “The estimated number of nurses and midwives in Nigeria is 301,000 while other health professionals are estimated to number about 45,000. “All the numbers show critical short – ages of all categories. It would appear that emigration of doctors currently outnumber immigration.”