Lagos NLC Demands N150,000 Minimum Wage

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday called on the state government to demand a new minimum wage of N150,000 for workers in the state.

Calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos NLC Chairperson, Funmi Sesi, cited rising costs of living and recent wage increases in Imo and Ebonyi States.

New Telegraph recalls that Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, had earlier announced an increase in the minimum wage for state civil servants from ₦76,000 to ₦104,000, while the Ebonyi Government raised its workers’ minimum wage from ₦70,000 to ₦90,000.

Reacting to the upward review by the state, Sesi stated that the Lagos workers currently earn ₦85,000 as minimum wage and deserve an upward review in line with the state’s higher cost of accommodation, transportation, feeding, and utilities.

She expressed optimism that all state governments would emulate Imo and Ebonyi.

“The time has come for an upward review of the minimum wage in Lagos. At least someone has taken the bull by the horns and opened the space.

“No one can blame Governor Sanwo-Olu now if he implements a higher wage for Lagos workers, because we deserve a better wage and decent working conditions commensurate with the economic realities, especially in Lagos.”