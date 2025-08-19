Lagos, Niger Seal 100,000-Hectare Farmland Deal To Drive Food Security

In a landmark move set to reshape Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, Lagos and Niger States have signed a partnership for the establishment of “Lagos Farms” on 100,000 hectares of land across Niger’s agricultural belts.

The deal was announced on Tuesday at the First Bank Agric & Export Expo 2025, held at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, where Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago of Niger State and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State jointly unveiled the initiative.

Governor Bago said the collaboration signals a decisive shift from subsistence farming to mechanized, technology-driven agriculture.

“We are setting aside 100,000 hectares for Lagos Farms. They will be spread across our agricultural belts, bringing in mechanization, irrigation, and full value-chain processing. This is about building a modern food economy,” he declared.

The Niger governor also emphasized his vision of reforming livestock management, stressing that the practice of moving live cattle to Lagos must end.

“We don’t want cows trekking to Lagos anymore. Only frozen meat from Niger’s abattoirs and processing hubs will reach Lagos. That is how to modernize agriculture, cut waste, reduce conflict, and create jobs,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who recently released a ₦5 billion cheque under the 500 Agro-Food Offtakers Fund, pledged Lagos’ commitment to making the project a driver of food security and price stability.

“For Lagos State, this is not an academic conversation, it is an economic imperative. With most of Nigeria’s exports passing through Lagos, we must create an enabling environment for agribusiness, value addition, and export competitiveness,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He listed investments in roads, ports, cold-chain logistics, storage facilities, and digital trade platforms as essential to supporting an export-driven agricultural economy.

Sanwo-Olu also commended First Bank, organizers of the expo, for its consistent role in supporting agriculture.

Agricultural experts at the event projected that the Lagos–Niger collaboration will reduce food inflation in Lagos, generate thousands of jobs across the value chain, expand non-oil exports through agro-processing, and reduce herder-farmer conflicts by ending open cattle movement.

Beyond the economic outlook, observers say the deal also strengthens political alliances, positioning Niger as a key partner in Lagos’ food security agenda while reinforcing Lagos’ role as the hub of Nigeria’s agricultural and export growth.

For ordinary citizens, however, the promise is clear: a future of stable food supply, reduced scarcity, and lower market prices.