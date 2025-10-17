Lagos: New PS Charges Tourism, Cultural Officers, Others On Commitment, Focus

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Adebopo Oyekan-Ismaila, has charged management and staff of the Ministry to remain committed, focused, and compliant with established rules and regulations in the discharge of their duties.

Mrs Oyekan-Ismaila gave the charge during her official welcome reception at the Ministry in Alausa, Ikeja. A release by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of the ministry, Adeoti Sobowale, noted that she was warmly received by the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olanrewaju Bajulaiye, alongside management staff, officers, and representatives from the Ministry’s agencies.

Speaking during the brief ceremony, Mrs Oyekan Ismaila expressed profound gratitude to God and the Lagos State Government for the opportunity to serve, describing her deployment as divinely orchestrated. “It is only the will of God Almighty that prevails.

I never lobbied for this office, but I accept the challenge wholeheartedly and with gratitude. I see this as another opportunity to contribute to the growth and progress of Lagos State,” she stated. The Permanent Secretary emphasised teamwork, unity, and dedication as key drivers for success, assuring staff of her open-door policy.

“My doors are always open for constructive discussions. We are one family, and together, we must work towards excellence. I don’t settle for 70%; our target is always 100%. Let us move forward in peace, harmony, and with the fear of God,” she added.