Lagos, NEMA To Host National SEMA Conference 2025

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is set to host the National SEMA Conference 2025 from October 2 to 4 in Lagos.

Themed “Strengthening Sub-National Emergency Management for a Resilient Nigeria,” the conference will bring together emergency managers, policymakers, development partners, security agencies, private sector leaders, and civil society organizations from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The opening ceremony will hold on October 2 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Maryland, Lagos, while October 3 and 4 will feature a live simulation exercise at the Lagos State Emergency Relief and Rescue Camp, Igando, showcasing coordinated multi-agency responses to disaster scenarios.

Officials explained that Lagos was chosen as host in recognition of its proven track record in disaster management. From 2008 to 2025, the state handled more than 13,700 incidents, including fires, road crashes, building collapses, medical emergencies, and large-scale disasters.

Records also indicate that in the first eight months of 2025, LASEMA managed over 1,450 emergencies, while in 2023 alone, the agency attended to more than 3,000 casualties. Since 2008, it has responded to over 4,600 road accidents and 2,400 fire outbreaks, while also introducing targeted child-focused interventions since 2023 to improve survival outcomes.

Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, said the conference would consolidate progress made in disaster response.

“Lagos has continued to demonstrate leadership in emergency management, and this conference provides an opportunity to share experiences and strengthen collaboration with other states,” he noted.

Also speaking, NEMA’s Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Tunde Mohammed, stressed the importance of synergy at the sub-national level.

“Building a resilient Nigeria requires every state to be fully equipped and prepared. This conference will help harmonise efforts and build capacity to respond effectively to emergencies,” he said.