‘Lagos Needs $14bn Minimum Investment To Meet Energy Needs’

The General Manager, Lagos State El ectricity Board, Mr. Kamaldeen Balogun, has said that the Lagos State Government has projected an investment requirement of between $14 billion and $33 billion to address its energy generation needs by 2030.

He spoke during the 15th Ralph Alabi Memorial Lecture and the induction of new corporate members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Chapter.

The event had its theme as: “Opportunities in Emerging Power Sector: A Panacea for Economic Stability and Industrialisation.”

It harped on the imperativeness of innovative solutions in the power sector for economic growth and industrialisation. Balogun in his keynote address stated that the Lagos Bureau of Statistics provided the investment figures.

He added that it emphasised that energy supply was Lagos State’s most significant infrastructure and developmental challenge.

He said: “Lagos State is poised to ensure adequate and reliable power supply to its citizens through the Lagos Electricity Market.” Balogun said power deficit in the state presented vast opportunities for investment in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retailing segments of the power value chain.

According to him, the state’s power sector presents investment opportunities in Independent Power Plants (IPPs), renewable energy (particularly solar), off-grid and mini-grid solutions for underserved areas, and energy storage systems to improve reliability.

Balogun said: “Emerging sectors like electric vehicle infrastructure and wasteto-energy projects offer long-term potential.

