Lagos NAJUC elects new executive council

The Lagos branch of the National Association of Judicial Correspondents, (NAJUC) has elected a new set of executive officers to run the affairs of the Association for the next three years. In the election which was held at Ikeja, Olugbenga Soyele of Leadership Newspaper emerged as Chairman, Babajide Leigh of Silverbird Television emerged as Vice Chairman, while Robert Egbe of The Nation Newspaper emerged as the General Secretary. The new executives were unanimously elected by all members present during the election and were consequently sworn in by the Chairman of the Association’s Electoral Committee, Wale Igbintade of the ThisDay Newspaper. While thanking members for finding them worthy to serve the Association for the next three years, Soyele assured that the new Exco will work hard to take the Association to greater heights.

The new Chairman promised to give priority to the welfare of all members, as well as ensure that their interests are protected at all times. Soyele further stated that the new executive officers were committed to upholding the objectives and ethics of journalism profession, and will stick to media logic of social responsibility, ethics, and values. The new chairman promised to improve on knowledge acquisition of members by organizing workshops and seminars. Soyele equally maintained that the new executive council will effectively engage all stakeholders and build new relationships to make sure that their reportorial duties are carried out in a conducive environment devoid of fear and intimidation. He gave kudos to the immediate-past chairman of the Association, Peter Fowoyo of the Daily Times, for his commitment and dedication to the general good of members.

According to Soyele, “He has given his best to the Association. He has indeed done very well. We will continue to tap from his experience and vast connections. “I also appreciate the Electoral Committee, led by Wale Igbintade of Thisday Newspaper, for putting in place a free, fair and credible process that guaranteed a peaceful and orderly transition of leadership. “I urge us to continue as one great family bound in unity and brotherhood. A united people cannot be defeated. When we all work together, the Association will be formidable and respected. What we can achieve together will be bigger and better than what any individual can achieve”.