Lagos Muslims To Sanwo-Olu: We’re Not Disposable Items To Be Used And Discarded At Will

The Joint Muslim Forum in Lagos State has told Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu that nothing short of a redress of his 39-man commissioners-nominees’ list would be acceptable to Muslims. JMF stated this on Tuesday at a press conference addressed by it’s Convener, Imam Abdul Rahman Ahmad,National Missioner, Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria.

Speaking in company of other Muslim leaders, Sheikh Ahmad said the list presented by Gov Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday July 28, 2023 was a slap on the face of Muslims in the state.

Leaders of other groups present included Sheikh AbdulRahman Adangba,Imam; Adangba Central Mosque, Idimu, Lagos ; Sheikh Ah- mad AbdulMajeeed Ayinla, Missioner; Nawairudeen Lagos State; Prof Lakin Akintola, Director, Muslims Rights Concern; Sheikh Isiak Tejidini,Imam/Missioner: Rahmatu Islamiyyah Society of Nigeria ;Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafii Grand Mufti; Conference of Islamic Organizations (CIO); Imam AbdulJaleel Olori-Aje, Association of Muslim Professionals; Sheikh Daud A. Adelakun,Chief Imam; Omitoro Central Mosque, Ikorodu ; Sheikh Ismail Yusuf Amir; Lagos Mainland Muslim Community; Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, Muslims of South West Nigeria (MUS- WEN; Alhaji YKO Kareem, The Companion;AbdulGafaar Muslideen; National Coordinator; Dawah Front of Nigeria; Hajia Riskiah Adam-Adedimeji ,National Youth Coordinator; The Criterion (Al-Furqan); Hajia Amina Muham- mad, Member,, Criterion and Sheikh Muhammad Basheer, Leader; Zumratul Muhmineen Society of Nigeria. Sheikh Ahmad recalled that “In line with the dictates of our Islamic faith which consistently emphasizes fairness in all dealings, and also in line with our conviction that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr. Kadiri Hamzat both are better experienced and prepared to uplift the quality of lives of Lagos residents, we mobilized our community to, not only to vote for the return of the Governor, but also defended the votes under very difficult circumstances.”

The Imam stressed that “It must be stated that the Muslim community did not collect a dime from neither the APC flag bearers, nor any of their opponents in that election, rather we acted truthfully and selflessly with hope for a more prosperous Lagos.”

He added that “With all sense of utmost sincerity, we noted to our utter dismay that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s list exhibited callous insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness. Muslims make up less than 20% of the list, even though they constitute over 60% of not just the state’s population but her voting public. We observed that out of 39 Nominees only 8 are Muslims. “It is no longer news that this list is not pleasing to the generality of Muslims of Lagos.

It is indeed an afront to our collective sensibilities and tragically confirmed long standing suspected misgivings about Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s genuine commitment to fair leadership. “Before anyone says “the Muslims have started again” please take some time to examine the facts: Go through the history of appointments by Lagos State Government; look at the demography that make up Lagos States; look at it from the lens of what is right and fair; the intention then becomes clear.

When many in the Christian community rightly or wrongly rejected Governor Sanwo-Olu and his party purportedly to protest the Muslim-Muslim ticket at the national level, we the Muslims of Lagos state stood solidly and voted enmass to ensure his victory, but rather than show appreciation, it appears that Mr. Sanwo- Olu choose to perpetrate injustice and ingratitude in an ill-thought affront to the peaceful and accommodating Muslim community of Lagos.”

He argued that “Over the past years, we have witnessed several instances of injustice towards Muslims by the Governor Sanwo-Olu-led state government through its unfavorable policies, lopsided appointments, and infringements on our religious and socio-political rights as a community. At various times and fora, we have engaged the government listing these grievances and concerns all to no avail, with no well-defined efforts by the state government till date to assuage these grievances.

“The released list of commissioners is thus a continuation of the old, abnormality and a reaffirmation that the state government has no regard whatsoever for the Muslims in the state nor our interest.” Imam Ahmad said “The Muslims have done nothing to deserve this; in fact, they have played their part by ensuring that the government of the day won the election.