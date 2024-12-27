Lagos Muslim Ummah Declares Support For NAHCON, Rejects ICPC’s Agency Tag

Share

The Lagos State Muslim Community has expressed its unwavering support for the Prof. Saleh Usman led National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The community also rejected in all ramifications the classification of the Hajj body as a “Corruption risk agency” by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

It was gathered that ICPC had reportedly flagged the National hajj body alongside several other federal agencies as “high corruption risk MDAs” in its 2024 Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecard released a few days ago.

Although the public affairs team of the hajj commission immediately clarified the report, the President of the Lagos State Muslim Community, Alhaji Mohammed Oyinlomo-Danmole said the ICPC’s scorecard is not an indictment of corruption but a diagnostic tool aimed at identifying procedural lapses and encouraging improved compliance with established ethical and administrative standards.

In a statement issued on Monday by Alhaji Oyinlomo-Danmole, the Lagos Muslim Ummah praised NAHCON for its transparency and commitment to addressing the issue with clarity and responsibility, as highlighted in the detailed analysis by the public affairs team of NAHCON.

According to him, The challenges faced by NAHCON, including three leadership changes within a year and operational complexities tied to managing hajj operations —one of the largest global religious gatherings, are undeniable.

These factors, coupled with procedural hurdles such as delayed or incomplete ECIS submissions, explained the flagged status rather than any evidence of corruption.

The umbrella body of the Muslim Ummah in Lagos recognised the proactive measures already implemented by NAHCON’s leadership under the Chairman/CEO, Abdullahi Saleh, including reinforcing adherence to financial rules and demanding compliance with institutional standards.

“Furthermore, NAHCON’s insistence on the ICPC monitoring tour operators’ and state boards’ pilgrim refunds demonstrates its unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability,” he noted.

Speaking further, Alhaji Oyinlomo Danmole disclosed that the Ummah is aware of the immense responsibility NAHCON shoulders in coordinating hajj operations for thousands of Nigerian pilgrims, urging the public to interpret the ICPC’s report in its proper context, appreciating that a “high corruption risk” label is not a declaration of guilt but an opportunity for improvement.

“We also call on the ICPC to refine its assessment process to reflect the unique operational challenges faced by agencies like NAHCON. A focus on proven cases of misconduct, rather than procedural delays, will ensure a more balanced evaluation.

“The Lagos State Muslim community stands firmly with NAHCON and remains confident in its ability to overcome these procedural challenges while continuing to uphold the values of integrity and transparency in serving the Muslim Ummah,” he added

