Lagos Mulls Security Boost Through Youth-Oriented Policies

The Lagos State government has restated its commitment to ensuring peace and security through continuous engagement of youths and sustained collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, made this known at the closing ceremony of the 2025 Police–Youth Dialogue held at the Anchor Events Centre, Agidingbi, Ikeja, yesterday.

According to him, lasting peace and security can only thrive in an atmosphere of mutual respect between the youth and the police.

Ogunlende said: “There can be no society where peace and security reign if there is no cordial relationship between the youth and the police.

Both sides must see each other as partners in progress. “The youth should view the police as friends, while the police must regard the youth as allies.

United we stand, divided we fall.” He reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property through youth-focused programmes initiated by the ministry, as well as the strengthening of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to keep Lagos safe for all.

In his address, Muiz Banire (SAN) lauded the initiative, describing it as “the dawn of a new era” that bridges the gap between young people and law enforcement agencies.