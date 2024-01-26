Lagos mulls investment in airline operations agos State has mulled the idea of establishing an airline for passenger operations just as the state prepares for the ground breaking to commence the construction of its own air- port in Lekki. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed the plan yesterday, at the Lagos West Senatorial District People’s Town Hall Meeting, where he rendered stewardship and presented a catalogue of achievements recorded by his administration in the Western part of the state. Responding, Sanwo-Olu noted that the plan had been in the pipeline for months, with the state already finalising the financing model for the project.

What is being considered, the governor said, is the Federal Government’s approval and operational contingency for the airline. This drew commendations from the citizens, who attended at the Town Hall meeting held at Balmoral Convention Centre on Shera- ton Link Road, Ikeja. At the no-holds-barred meeting, Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, mounted the stage to take feedback from the citizens, who asked difficult questions, gave applause and shared suggestions going forward. The governor said the input from the public was necessary to guide his government’s decision on planned programmes and interventions before their implementation.

Listing projects and interventions taken in Lagos West, Sanwo-Olu pointed out that his administration had completed and opened 42 new roads projects and two flyovers in the district, with the combined length of the infrastructure spanning over 72 kilometres. He said: “Over the last five months, Mr. Deputy Governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about operational procedures of airlines. The business plan is viable and there is no issue about financing.

The conversation has gone to an advanced stage but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead to implementation the plan. “In Lagos West Senatorial District, infrastructure development has been our priority since we came in. Over the last four years, we have completed over 70 kilometres of new roads and over two kilometres of bridges. These include Pen- Cinema Bridge, Ikeja Fly- over, and over 42 roads we have completed in Alimosho, Ifako, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Amuwo Odofin and Badagry. We also have over 30 ongoing road projects which are at various stages of completion within this district.”

To further enhance security and safety in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that his administration would be releasing additional patrol vehicles and work gadgets to raise surveillance and capacity of security agen- cies to respond to emerging threats. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, likened the event to an Annual General Meeting where stake- holders in an entity would have opportunity to discuss with the leadership, noting that the move was to engender an all-inclusive government in which citizens would have an input.

He said the Town Hall meeting would have taken off during the governor’s first term, but for the several unanticipated occurrences, including COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled the plan. “The conversation continues with the citizens on Lagos project. Today, Lagos West Senatorial District leads the way; other districts will take their turns of the Town Hall meeting where they will have unfettered discussions with the Governor,” Omotoso said.