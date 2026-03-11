Lagos, MRH Collective Train Health Educators To Strengthen Community Engagement

The Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, in conjunction with Maternal and Reproductive Health Collective (MRH Collective), has organised a two-day capacity-building workshop for health educators across the state as part of efforts to strengthen community engagement, improve health literacy, and increase the utilisation of primary healthcare services, particularly in maternal and reproductive health.

The training, with the theme: ‘Influencing Demand and Utilisation of Skilled Maternal Care in Lagos State’ held at the College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba brought together health educators working within primary health care centres in the state.

In his opening remarks Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, said that the workshop was designed to bridge communication gaps between health facilities and communities.

Mustafa, who was represented at the training by Dr. Temitope Balogun-Alo, Director in charge of Health Care Planning, Research and Statistics Department of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, explained that health educators play a critical role in the primary healthcare system as they serve as the interface between communities and health facilities where government-provided services are delivered.